UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Stars In Firing Line Over Taking Pay Cut

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Premier League stars in firing line over taking pay cut

The Premier League's highly-paid players have become an unwilling target amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with government officials wading in to tell stars to take pay cuts

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Premier League's highly-paid players have become an unwilling target amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with government officials wading in to tell stars to take pay cuts.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used the government's daily briefing on the crisis on Thursday to tell players to "make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part." Talks are ongoing between the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), Premier League and English Football League (EFL) with the players' union accepting they must "share the financial burden of the Covid-19 outbreak." However, by waiting three weeks since football in England was suspended on public health grounds, the players and the Premier League may have already lost the PR war.

"If you are out of sync with society at the moment, that's a huge mistake," Adrian Bevington, English Football Association's former director of communications, told PRWeek, the trade magazine for the public relations industry.

"You have to maintain that feeling of empathy for where we are and the seriousness of the situation." The decision by four Premier League clubs to use the government's furlough scheme, designed to protect jobs at stricken companies, has been met with a government backlash.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth plan to use government funds to pay 80 percent of wages of non-playing staff up to a maximum of 2,500 Pounds ($3,100) a month.

The average salary for a Premier League player is three million pounds a year, according to the latest Global sports Salaries survey.

Related Topics

Football Sports Newcastle Bournemouth Norwich Hancock May Government Industry Share Premier League Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

32 seconds ago

Lesotho PM says rivals plotting to oust him, order ..

1 minute ago

Poor nations need COVID-19 research to avoid syste ..

1 minute ago

Hazara division has 24 confirmed coronavirus patie ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Corona Virus Donation

1 minute ago

US Shale Oil Producers Seek to Force Riyadh, Mosco ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.