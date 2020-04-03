Premier League stars in firing line over taking pay cut

The Premier League's highly-paid players have become an unwilling target amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with government officials wading in to tell stars to take pay cuts

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Premier League's highly-paid players have become an unwilling target amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with government officials wading in to tell stars to take pay cuts.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used the government's daily briefing on the crisis on Thursday to tell players to "make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part." Talks are ongoing between the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), Premier League and English Football League (EFL) with the players' union accepting they must "share the financial burden of the Covid-19 outbreak." However, by waiting three weeks since football in England was suspended on public health grounds, the players and the Premier League may have already lost the PR war.

"If you are out of sync with society at the moment, that's a huge mistake," Adrian Bevington, English Football Association's former director of communications, told PRWeek, the trade magazine for the public relations industry.

"You have to maintain that feeling of empathy for where we are and the seriousness of the situation." The decision by four Premier League clubs to use the government's furlough scheme, designed to protect jobs at stricken companies, has been met with a government backlash.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth plan to use government funds to pay 80 percent of wages of non-playing staff up to a maximum of 2,500 Pounds ($3,100) a month.

The average salary for a Premier League player is three million pounds a year, according to the latest Global sports Salaries survey.