PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators 20 February 2021: Watch LIVE

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of 2 PSL seasons, will face each other in the opening (1st) match of PSL on 20 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as it is the home ground for the Karachi Kings.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 has 17 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Zeeshan Malik

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

After the death of Karachi Kings' coach, Mickey Arthur, now the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 6, is Herschelle Gibbs (former South African batsman). Besides, Azhar Mehmood will be doing the job of Assistant Coach. So you can see how they both are going to train boys for the match.

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Ingram (South African right-arm leg spinner)

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim(Captain all-rounder)

Dan Christian (Australian all-rounder powerful hitter)

Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder, right-handed batsman, and off-break bowler)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-Hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood (Left-arm Fast Medium Bowler) (Brand Ambassador)

Joe Clarke (Right-Handed Batsman)

Zeeshan Malik (Right-Handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-Handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Qasim Akram (Right-Handed Batsman)

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad (Left-arm Off-Spin Bowler)

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Chadwick Walton (Right-Hand Batsman)

Joe Clarke (Right-Handed Batsman)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Zeeshan Malik (Right-Handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-Handed Batsman)

Qasim Akram (Right-Handed Batsman)

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Ingram (Right-arm leg spin)

Arshad Iqbal (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Noor Ahmad (Left-arm Off-Spin Bowler)

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Waqas Maqsood (Left-arm Fast Medium Bowler)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim(all-rounder)

Dan Christian (all-rounder, powerful hitter)

Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder, right-handed batsman, and off-break bowler)

Wicket Keeper of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Chadwick Walton

Quetta Gladiators Squad in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Khan Shinwari, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Ben Cutting, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain.

He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Cutting (Australia)

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam Khan

Naseem Shah

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Abdul Nasir

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Dale Steyn

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Ben Cutting

Sarfraz Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hasnain

Dale Steyn

Usman Shinwari

Naeem Shah

Zahid Mehmood

Qais Ahmed

Aarish Ali Khan

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Abdul Nasir

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Azam Khan

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.