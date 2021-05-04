UrduPoint.com
PSL Franchises Approaches PCB To Shift Remaining Matches To UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:08 PM

The franchises have written a letter to PCB, saying that cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing, and therefore, all the remaining matches should be shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) All the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) approached Pakistan cricket Board to shift all matches of the 2021 edition of the league to United Arab Emirates, the latest reports say.

They have approached the PCB through a written letter amid increase of COVID-19 cases, saying that the board is believed to be considering the request and reviewing current plans.

The rescheduled 2021 is due to start again on June 2, and therefore, all the teams are required to assemble in Karachi by May 23 to undergo seven-day quarantine period. Playoffs are taking place between June 16 and June 18 and the final on June 20.

Earlier, the 2021 edition of the PSL was suspended after 14 games - played between February 20 and March 3, all in Karachi after outbreak of cases among players and support staff.

The franchises took part in a replacement draft to plug holes in theirline-ups because of a number of overseas players would not be able to take part in the games on the new dates.

The franchises are nervous due to the changed situation.

Pakistan announced a decision to curtail inbound flights to the country from May 5 to May 20 while National Command Operation Centre has also hinted at a stricter lockdown in the country.

