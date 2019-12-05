Thousands of students of Islamabad's low-cost private schools congregated at the inaugural ceremony of an annual sports gala here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

The week-long 13th Annual Sports Festival is taking place under the aegis of Private Schools Network (PSN), a patron body of low-cost schools of the Federal Capital. Most of these schools are imparting education in the rural areas of the city.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Saima Nadeem, Private Educational Schools Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson Zia Batool and PSN President Dr Afzal Babar attended the ceremony among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Saima lauded the initiative of PSN for organizing the sports gala. She said the government was determined to raise standard of education and would take on board private schools for the purpose.

She noted that students of rural areas had great potential to shine not only in education but also in sports.

Expressing her views, Zia Batool said all-out support would be extended to the low-cost private schools in their efforts to provide quality education to the students. Efforts would be made to bridge the gap between schools of urban and rural areas by providing equal opportunities to children everywhere, she added.

She said the sports festival was a great initiative of PSN as it would help raise the confidence level of schoolchildren of rural areas.

PSN President Dr Afzal Babar said the festival was aimed at encouraging children of low-cost private schools by providing them opportunities to showcase their talent in various sports at a bigger platform.

Thousands of children from 120 schools are featuring in various events, including athletics, football, hockey, tug of war and cricket.