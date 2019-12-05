UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSN's Annual Sports Gala Attracts Thousands Of Students

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:25 PM

PSN's annual sports gala attracts thousands of students

Thousands of students of Islamabad's low-cost private schools congregated at the inaugural ceremony of an annual sports gala here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Thousands of students of Islamabad's low-cost private schools congregated at the inaugural ceremony of an annual sports gala here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

The week-long 13th Annual Sports Festival is taking place under the aegis of Private Schools Network (PSN), a patron body of low-cost schools of the Federal Capital. Most of these schools are imparting education in the rural areas of the city.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Saima Nadeem, Private Educational Schools Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson Zia Batool and PSN President Dr Afzal Babar attended the ceremony among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Saima lauded the initiative of PSN for organizing the sports gala. She said the government was determined to raise standard of education and would take on board private schools for the purpose.

She noted that students of rural areas had great potential to shine not only in education but also in sports.

Expressing her views, Zia Batool said all-out support would be extended to the low-cost private schools in their efforts to provide quality education to the students. Efforts would be made to bridge the gap between schools of urban and rural areas by providing equal opportunities to children everywhere, she added.

She said the sports festival was a great initiative of PSN as it would help raise the confidence level of schoolchildren of rural areas.

PSN President Dr Afzal Babar said the festival was aimed at encouraging children of low-cost private schools by providing them opportunities to showcase their talent in various sports at a bigger platform.

Thousands of children from 120 schools are featuring in various events, including athletics, football, hockey, tug of war and cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Hockey Islamabad Sports Education From Government

Recent Stories

Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 fo ..

50 seconds ago

Operator of Nave Constellation Tanker Confirms 19 ..

52 seconds ago

Anti-Polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Sukkur: D ..

54 seconds ago

Biden Says Will Not Testify in Senate Impeachment ..

57 seconds ago

Havana Film Festival begins in Cuban capital

5 minutes ago

Russia to Take Into Account NATO's Declaration of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.