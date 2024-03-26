PTV, Tower Sports Bag ICC Rights In Pakistan Till 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket rights have been awarded to Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Tower Sports (Landing Rights License Holder of Ten Sports Pakistan) in Pakistan till the end of 2025
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket rights have been awarded to Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Tower Sports (Landing Rights License Holder of Ten Sports Pakistan) in Pakistan till the end of 2025.
According to the ICC on Tuesday, ptv and Tower Sports have secured non-exclusive rights for six men’s and women’s ICC World events till the end of 2025. Both parties alongside tv rights, will also have digital rights as part of the package which fans across Pakistan will be able to enjoy.
The events covered in both deals are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to welcome PTVC and Tower Sports into our portfolio of broadcast partners for the next two years.
Pakistan is a very important market for world cricket with a large and passionate fan base and we are thrilled to be able to take ICC events to more people in the country.”
Managing Director, PTVC, Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah said: "Securing rights to ICC world events for another two years represents a significant milestone for PTVC. We are thrilled to bring ICC World Cups to the homes of millions of fans across Pakistan. This underpins our unwavering commitment to delivering premium sports content and engaging with cricket fans across the country."
CEO Hum Network, Duraid Qureshi said: "Tower Sports is proud to announce its latest triumph in securing the rights to broadcast world cricket, reaffirming our commitment to deliver unparalleled sports entertainment to fans in Pakistan. With this exciting development, we can’t wait to bring the thrill and excitement of ICC World Cups directly to the screens of fans across Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar
3 killed, 5 injured in road accident
Ministers discuss mutual interests in commerce, industry
High sugar, Cocoa prices increase challenges for Swiss chocolatiers
Pakistan condemns cowardly terror attack in Besham: ISPR
Stock markets mostly rise as US data comforts rate outlook
Rains, snow forecasted in Kashmir from March 27
Pak women to meet Indian counterparts in Asia Cup on July 21
4 killed in different incidents
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak women to meet Indian counterparts in Asia Cup on July 2158 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying1 hour ago
-
Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm1 hour ago
-
Sania, Nabeel overjoyed to receive Pride of Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November8 hours ago
-
Pak to tour Australia for 3 ODIs, T20Is in November5 hours ago
-
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi10 hours ago
-
Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun Celtics5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated24 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated1 day ago
-
Rajitha takes five wickets as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh1 day ago
-
PCB invites 29 players for fitness camp at Kakul from March 261 day ago