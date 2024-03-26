PTV, Tower sports bag ICC rights in Pakistan till 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket rights have been awarded to Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Tower Sports (Landing Rights License Holder of Ten Sports Pakistan) in Pakistan till the end of 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket rights have been awarded to Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Tower Sports (Landing Rights License Holder of Ten Sports Pakistan) in Pakistan till the end of 2025.

According to the ICC on Tuesday, ptv and Tower Sports have secured non-exclusive rights for six men’s and women’s ICC World events till the end of 2025. Both parties alongside tv rights, will also have digital rights as part of the package which fans across Pakistan will be able to enjoy.

The events covered in both deals are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to welcome PTVC and Tower Sports into our portfolio of broadcast partners for the next two years.

Pakistan is a very important market for world cricket with a large and passionate fan base and we are thrilled to be able to take ICC events to more people in the country.”

Managing Director, PTVC, Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah said: "Securing rights to ICC world events for another two years represents a significant milestone for PTVC. We are thrilled to bring ICC World Cups to the homes of millions of fans across Pakistan. This underpins our unwavering commitment to delivering premium sports content and engaging with cricket fans across the country."

CEO Hum Network, Duraid Qureshi said: "Tower Sports is proud to announce its latest triumph in securing the rights to broadcast world cricket, reaffirming our commitment to deliver unparalleled sports entertainment to fans in Pakistan. With this exciting development, we can’t wait to bring the thrill and excitement of ICC World Cups directly to the screens of fans across Pakistan.”