UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Age Group Swimming To Get Underway

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Punjab age group swimming to get underway

All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship is set to commence under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Swimming Association tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship is set to commence under the auspices of sports Department Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Swimming Association tomorrow, Saturday at Gujrat Gymkhana Club Swimming.

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar will grace the occasion as the chief guest. All the arrangements have been completed to hold the All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship in an appropriate manner.

Director General Sports Punjab said here on Friday that the event will provide an ideal opportunity to budding swimmers of the province to display their swimming potential. "Swimming is a popular sport of the world and our swimmers take part in this game with great passion.

Sports Department Punjab will provide best facilities to the participating swimmers during the championship," he added.

According to details, the swimmers of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age groups will feature in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m free style events during the championship scheduled to commence at 4.00pm on June 15, 2019 at the above-mentioned venue.

An age scrutiny committee will carry out the scrutiny of the participating swimmers to ascertain the age before the swimming competitions. Every swimmer is allowed to feature in maximum four events during the championship.

Related Topics

World Sports Punjab Gujrat June 2019 Event All Best

Recent Stories

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

1 second ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

1 minute ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest inter-provincial motorbike lifters' ..

2 minutes ago

China Calls for Restraint After Attack on Oil Tank ..

2 minutes ago

SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.