Punjab Sports Minister Distributes Cash Prizes Among SBP's Medal-winning Athletics Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Sports Minister distributes cash prizes among SBP's medal-winning athletics teams

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Friday distributed cash prizes among Sports board Punjab's boys and girls athletics teams which offered historic performance and emerged winners in Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present in the prize distribution ceremony at National Hockey Stadium.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony,Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab athletes showed excellent performance in the mega event and clinched 31 medals including 12 gold medals, 13 silver and six bronze medals.

He said Sports Board Punjab made solid arrangements for the preparation of Punjab athletes. "Our coaches imparted excellent training to Punjab athletes through modern facilities. Sports culture is also growing swiftly in the Punjab province due to effective measures taken by the Sports Board Punjab",he asserted.

Following is the list of Punjab's male and female athletes who grabbed medals in Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Peshawar: Girl athletes (Gold medal winners): Amina Shehzadi (100m hurdles), Khadija (javelin throw), Khadija (discus throw), Mahnoor (long jump).

(Silver medal winners): Janita (100m), Mahnoor (400m), Amina Bibi (100m hurdles), Janita, Fatima, Amina Shehzadi, Bushra (4x100m relay), Khatija (shot put), Amina Shehzadi (long jump).

(Bronze medal winners): Janita (100m), Fatima (400m), Momina (javelin throw).

Boy athletes (Gold medal winners): Fahad Muneer (400m), M Anees (1500m), Sakhawat Ali (400m hurdles), Abdullah Nawaz (discus throw), M Muneer (200m), M Anees (800m), Sakhawat Ali (110m hurdles), M Ameen (long jump).

(Silver medal winners): Sakhawat Ali (400m), M Muneer, Ali Ahmed, Sakhawat Ali, Shahid Rafiq (4x100m relay), Husnain (discus throw), Fahad Muneer, Sakhawat Ali, Shahzeb, M Ameen (4x400m relay), M Munir (100m), Shahzeb (800m), Husnain (shot put).

(Bronze medal winners):Hamza Shabeer (javelin throw), Saeed Ahmed (110m hurdles), M Farooq (long jump).

More Stories From Sports

