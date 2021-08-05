UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Plant Saplings On The Lawns Of National Hockey Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Sports Minister plant saplings on the lawns of National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum and Director Admin Javed Chohan planted saplings as part of Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign on the lawns of National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Shah, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Lahore Tanvir Shah, Malik Nasir, Nabeel Akram, APCA Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Unit President Fiaz Ali and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media on this occasion said after completing a successful plantation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a tree plantation campaign at a bigger level. "The practice of tree plantation is not only highly beneficial in regard to healthy climate but for the future generations as well.

We are planning to plant 30,000 saplings under a pilot project in Punjab".

Answering a question regarding javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's magnificent performance in Olympic qualifying round, Punjab Minister for Sports said Arshad put up excellent performance in Olympic qualifying round and topped his group and now the entire nation is praying for his medal winning performance in the final round of Tokyo Olympics javelin throw event. "We extended every kind of facilities and cooperation to both Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib for the preparation of their respective Olympic Games events".

Responding to another question regarding India's illogical intervention in Kashmir Premier League, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: "We highly condemned India's anti-sports and negative tactics. India always tried to harm Pakistan on all fronts including sports. We are quite confident to hold the Kashmir Premier League quite successfully despite India's negative tactics".

