Punjab Sports Secretary Chairs Meeting On Construction Of Hotel In NPSC

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Punjab sports secretary chairs meeting on construction of hotel in NPSC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Projects Punjab Public-Private Partnership (PPPP) Authority Danish and Deputy Director General Projects PPPP Authority Mansoor called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affair Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani at his office here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

The issues regarding the construction of an international level 5-star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the PPPP Authority delegation, the secretary sports said the hotel would have all modern facilities and it would be constructed under Public-Private Partnership. "The construction of an international standard five-star hotel in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will help a lot in promoting sports culture in the province".

Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that this project will also resolve traffic and security issues and the rest of Lahore city will not be disturbed during international sports events at Gaddafi Stadium and other venues in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Earlier, Director General Projects Punjab Public-Private Partnership (PPPP) Authority Danish and Deputy Director General Projects PPPP Authority Mansoor, along with Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, also visited various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex to locate a suitable place for the construction of hotel.

