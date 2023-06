The 1st Quaid-e-Azam National Championship, 2023 continued here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday

On 2nd day of the championship, quarterfinals and semifinals of Senior Men, Senior Women, Men Masters & Women Masters were played.

In quarterfinals (Men), Farhan Zaman beat Faraz Muhammad 11/6,11/4,11/7 15 min, Waqar Mehboob beat Murahir Ali 11/7,11/4,11/4 18 min, M Amaad beat Abdullah Nawaz 11/3,11/4,13/11 27 min, Mehmood Mehboob beat Usman Nadeem 7/11,11/8,12/14,11/9,11/9 61 min.

In semifinals (Men), Farhan Zaman beat Waqar Mehboob 11/7, 11/9, 3/11, 11/5 32m, M Amaad beat Mehmood Mehboob 11/4, 7/11, 11/9, 11/2 29 min.

In quarterfinals (Women), Amna Fayyaz beat Rushna Mehboob 12/10,11/1,11/3,11/6 18 min, Zaynab Khan beat Anam Mustafa 11/4,11/2,11/4 15 min, Noor ul huda beat Noor ul ain 11/6,11/8,9/11,11/8 22 min, Maryam Malik beat Sana bahadur 11/5,8/11,11/8,11/9 33 min.

In semifinals (Women), Maryam Malik beat Noor Ul Huda 9/11,11/7,10/12,11/5,11/3 38 min, Amna Fayyaz beat Zaynab Khan 11/6,11/13,8/11,11/6,11/6 39 min.