Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Hotel Management Kicks Players, Staffers Out Of Hotel Rooms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:14 PM

The incident has taken place due to the negligence of the PCB management which later managed another hotel for the players and other officials.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) A five-star hotel management kicked out the finalists of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last night in Karachi.

The incident took place due to the negligence of Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

The players and officials from Nothern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were out in the street.

The hotel management said that the bookings were till December 22 and as the time was over the teams were asked to go out.

The PCB management took notice of the situation and made arrangements for the players and officials in another hotel. However, the situation put the players at risk as the biosecure bubble that was prerequisite could not remain intact.

It may be mentioned here that PCB Chairman Rameez Raja is also staying at the same hotel. The Quaid-e-Azam trophy is due to start from Saturday at National Stadium in Karachi.

