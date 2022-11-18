Raja Muhammad Saeed wins qualifying round of 7th Thal jeep rally

Raja Muhammad Saeed bagged first position in qualifying round of the 7th Thal Jeep Rally as he completed the 2.8 kilometres distance in one minute, 34 seconds and 83 milliseconds while defending champion Zain Mahmood clinched second position

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Raja Muhammad Saeed bagged first position in qualifying round of the 7th Thal Jeep Rally as he completed the 2.8 kilometres distance in one minute, 34 seconds and 83 milliseconds while defending champion Zain Mahmood clinched second position.

Nadir Magsi stood third in the qualifying round.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Samiullah Farooq and MPAs Niaz Ahmed Gashkuri and Ashraf Rind inaugurated the qualifying round.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner said that Thal Jeep Rally was not only an event for the people of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, but it is a great entertainment for the people of South Punjab.

A fair is held in the desert of Thal, where local cultural games are also organized along with a jeep rally, which includes horse riding, javelin and kabaddi competitions.

He said that the Thal Jeep Rally was organized with the support of Punjab government and TDCP and better entertainment opportunities were being provided to the people as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister.

MPA Niaz Ahmad Gashkuri said that the district administration has made exemplary arrangements and such events should continue to be held to provide entertainment opportunities to masses.

Ashraf Rind said that 'we have to promote our cultural sports during the Thal jeep rally and this rally will continue and will be organized in a better way in future.

Earlier, Managing Director TDCP Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas also inaugurated the second phase of Thal Jeep Rally and dispatched the vehicles of Syed Asif Imam and Sajid on the track by flagging off.

As many as 115 vehicles participated in the qualifying competition. Rakhshanda Jabeen, Rubab Sultan, Bushra Sultan, Palvasha Hayat along with Maria Jabbar and Maham Shiraz from women participated in the qualifying round. Stock category competitions will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Commissioner DG Khan division, Liaqat Ali Chatha inaugurated the qualifying events of Thal Jeep Rally and flagged off the vehicles on the track. Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq also accompanied by him.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that Thal Jeep Rally has become an identity of South Punjab as renowned racers from all over the country are participating in the rally.

He said that in the coming years it will be made an international level rally which will have a positive impact on the economy of the area and promote the culture of the area.