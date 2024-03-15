Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins

Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy has started the IMHA Ramazan intra academy girls and boys Five A side hockey League

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy has started the IMHA Ramazan intra academy girls and boys Five A side hockey League.

Asma Ali Shah, Quratul Ain and Naeem Haider inaugurated the league.

Team Mentor Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain, Olympian Kashif Jawad, Rashid Yaqoob, Syed Alay Hasan, Wasif Raza and Talha Ghori, Syed Sagheer Hussain and others were also present. On the occasion, the parents of the captains of the teams participating in the event were given guests of honor.

In the first girls match played on the opening day, IMHA Lions beat IMHA Eagles by four goals to three. On behalf of the winning team, Muqaddas Rafiq scored two goals while Humaira and Jawaria scored one. Umaima scored all three goals on behalf of the loser team.

In the second match, IMHA Wolves Beat IMHA Bulls by 3-1 goals, Sundus Siddiqui of the winning team scored a hat-trick while Masawwara scored the only goal of the rival team.

In the third match, IMHA Hawks and IMHA Tigers tied 3-3, Mubashira and Amna Fatima scored hat-tricks.

In the first match of boys, the tournament between IMHA Lions and Eagles was tied with 2-2 goals. Ali Abbas and Yasin scored goals on behalf of Lions, while Rohan scored both goals for Eagles.

In the second match, IMHA Bulls win over IMHA Wolves by 5-1 goals. Syed Ahmed and Wajid scored two goals and Salman scored one goal for the winning team. Siddiq Khan scored the only goal of the loser team.

In the third match, IMHA Tigers defeated IMHA Hawks by six goals to two. Esa Khan of the winning team scored five goals including a hat-trick, while Uzair Ahmed scored one goal.Shozab Raza scored both goals for the rival team.

In these matches, Nadeem Saeed, Umair Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed umpired while Asad Zaheer, Wahid, Aamir Farooqui performed the duties of technical officials.