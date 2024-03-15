Open Menu

Ramazan Intra Academy Girls And Boys Hockey League Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins

Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy has started the IMHA Ramazan intra academy girls and boys Five A side hockey League

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy has started the IMHA Ramazan intra academy girls and boys Five A side hockey League.

Asma Ali Shah, Quratul Ain and Naeem Haider inaugurated the league.

Team Mentor Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain, Olympian Kashif Jawad, Rashid Yaqoob, Syed Alay Hasan, Wasif Raza and Talha Ghori, Syed Sagheer Hussain and others were also present. On the occasion, the parents of the captains of the teams participating in the event were given guests of honor.

In the first girls match played on the opening day, IMHA Lions beat IMHA Eagles by four goals to three. On behalf of the winning team, Muqaddas Rafiq scored two goals while Humaira and Jawaria scored one. Umaima scored all three goals on behalf of the loser team.

In the second match, IMHA Wolves Beat IMHA Bulls by 3-1 goals, Sundus Siddiqui of the winning team scored a hat-trick while Masawwara scored the only goal of the rival team.

In the third match, IMHA Hawks and IMHA Tigers tied 3-3, Mubashira and Amna Fatima scored hat-tricks.

In the first match of boys, the tournament between IMHA Lions and Eagles was tied with 2-2 goals. Ali Abbas and Yasin scored goals on behalf of Lions, while Rohan scored both goals for Eagles.

In the second match, IMHA Bulls win over IMHA Wolves by 5-1 goals. Syed Ahmed and Wajid scored two goals and Salman scored one goal for the winning team. Siddiq Khan scored the only goal of the loser team.

In the third match, IMHA Tigers defeated IMHA Hawks by six goals to two. Esa Khan of the winning team scored five goals including a hat-trick, while Uzair Ahmed scored one goal.Shozab Raza scored both goals for the rival team.

In these matches, Nadeem Saeed, Umair Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed umpired while Asad Zaheer, Wahid, Aamir Farooqui performed the duties of technical officials.

Related Topics

Hockey Rashid Muhammad Ali Event All

Recent Stories

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program ..

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP

6 minutes ago
 Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Ha ..

Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat

6 minutes ago
 Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad techno ..

Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

6 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

6 minutes ago
 US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN ..

US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..

6 minutes ago
 DSP gunned down in Sibi

DSP gunned down in Sibi

5 minutes ago
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean ..

21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey

5 minutes ago
 ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual co ..

ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback ..

Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..

34 minutes ago
 Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratod ..

Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero

5 minutes ago
 200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 ..

200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports