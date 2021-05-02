UrduPoint.com
Ramiz Wants To See Youngsters Given Opportunity In 2nd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ramiz wants to see youngsters given opportunity in 2nd Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Former Skipper Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan should give opportunities to new players in the second Test against Zimbabwe beginning May 7 at Harare.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, to take one-nil lead in the two-match series.

"New players should be given an opportunity. I'm hopeful that we get to see Shahnawaz Dahani in the second Test match and one or two other changes in the batting and bowling department. This is going to be a one-sided series and Pakistan should finish the next match inside three or four days as well," he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

He also opened up on the importance of Test match victories for Pakistan. "Pakistan is considered a medium range team in Test cricket and winning matches, even if it's against Zimbabwe, will give them confidence and the right headlines will be put up," he said.   Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the Pakistan team for the second Test.

The Rawalpindi Express feels that Pakistan should make two changes during the second Test.

Akhtar, who holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in world cricket, wants to see pacer Shahnawaz and leg-spinner Zahid in the Pakistan lineup.

Akhtar, who took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, said that Dahani's inclusion would depend on whether Shaheen Afridi wants to rest or not.

"Shahnawaz Dahani can be given a chance but you need to ask Shaheen Afridi if he wants to rest. What if Shaheen doesn't want to rest? There are already only few Test matches on offer and, if I was asked the same question, I would have played," he said while speaking on ptv sports.

"There is no harm in trying out against Zimbabwe. I think Dahani and Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the next Test match," Akhtar, who bagged 247 wickets in 163 ODIs, said.

Zahid was the third highest wicket-taker, during the last season of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with 52 wickets in 10 matches. Meanwhile, Dahani claimed 26 wickets in seven matches.

