Rimsha Shines In FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The first day of the 4th FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship on Friday turned out to be a round of intense competitive golf with the weather making it even more challenging for the players at Islamabad Islamabad Club Golf Course.

At the end of day one for Category A, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan (HCap 1) scored the lowest at 74 to lead the proceedings.

Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course (HCap 1) and Aania Farooq from AGC (HCap 2) both scored an amazing 77 to finish second.  A maximum of 10 pars were made by Rimsha and Parkha. Rimsha, Hamna and Aania all made three birdies each.

In the Seniors Category, playing 9 holes, Shahnaz Saleem from MGG (HCap 12) led the field by scoring 45 gross, while the second gross winner was Sarah Mahmood from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCap 8), scoring 49. Dr. Farida Tariq from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCap 18), with a net score of 38, led in the results on net and Ayesha Hamid from Gymkhana Golf Course (HCap 18) came in second with a net score of 42.

On Saturday, Islamabad Club Golf Course will host the second round for Category A players and will welcome Category B and C, as well as Junior lady golfers in their opening rounds.

