Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener  

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) In the third Test match against Australia in Sydney on Wednesday, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal delivered stellar performances, guiding Pakistan to a total of 313 in the first inning.

Australia, in response, managed to negotiate an over and reached a score of 6-0 by stumps. David Warner, playing his final Test, began his innings with a boundary off the first ball bowled by Sajid Khan. This prompted the Pakistan team to extend a guard of honour to the seasoned batter, eliciting applause from the crowd.

Aamer Jamal played a pivotal role in achieving a competitive total for Pakistan by scoring a fifty in the lower order. Teaming up with tailender Mir Hamza, Jamal contributed significantly, adding 86 runs for the last wicket. This partnership proved crucial in guiding Pakistan past 300 after they had been reduced to 227-9 at one point. Jamal's innings featured 82 runs off 97 balls, including nine fours and four sixes, while Hamza provided valuable support with an unbeaten seven runs in 43 balls.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman led the charge against Australia, orchestrating a recovery after a shaky start.

Following a slump to 96 for five, Rizwan and Salman forged a dynamic 94-run partnership. Rizwan, who missed the first Test, scored 88 runs off 103 balls before falling prey to a legside trap set by Pat Cummins just before tea.

After the tea break, Mitchell Starc dismissed Agha Salman, who had scored 53 runs in 67 balls. Pat Cummins, with figures of 5-61, became the first Australian to achieve three consecutive five-wicket hauls in Tests since Nathan Lyon in 2017.

Despite winning the toss, Pakistan faced a challenging start, losing four wickets in the opening session. Skipper Shan Masood departed shortly after lunch, contributing 35 runs. The Australians dominated the morning session, seeking to bid farewell to 37-year-old opening batter David Warner on a triumphant note in his final Test match in his home city.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub were dismissed early, setting the tone for a demanding innings for Pakistan. Australia had already secured the series with a 79-run victory in the second Test in Melbourne.