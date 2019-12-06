Rohail retained as captain for ICC U19 CWC 2020

In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain for the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain for the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Under19 cricket World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Opener Haider Ali has been appointed as vice-captain for the squad, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and would play Scotland in their opening match on January 19 in Potchefstroom.

Pakistan's second match would be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval in Bloemfontein on January 22, while will face Bangladesh on January 24 in their third and final group match at the JP Marks Oval.

The top two teams from each of the four groups would advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate Championship.

The Super League stage would commence from Tuesday, January 28 and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on February 9, in Benoni.

The squad includes Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad (Openers); Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan (Middle-order batsmen); Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper); Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram (all-rounders); Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan (spinners); Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain (fast bowlers).

The team management comprises Ijaz Ahmed (head coach-cum-manager), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rasul (physiotherapist), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media manager) and Col (retd) Usman Riffat Ansari (security manager).

Chairman of the junior selection committee Saleem Jaffar said some players would be disappointed for not being picked, but it was a tough task as we had a pool of some very exciting and exceptionally talented players to choose from. "I will encourage all the players who have missed out on selection to remain positive and motivated as I am confident there will be opportunities for them down the road," he said.

"Barring Aamir Khan, Arish Ali Khan and Mohammad Huraira, all others have represented Pakistan in international junior series this year. However, the three boys made our task easier by consistently producing impressive performances in the domestic season," he said and added Ammad Butt Jnr, Akhtar Shah and Saim Ayub were not considered due to injuries.