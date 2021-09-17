RugbyU: French Top 14 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 2 2 0 0 61 26 1 9 Racing 92 2 2 0 0 59 31 1 8 Castres 2 2 0 0 50 42 0 8 Montpellier 2 1 1 0 63 41 0 6 Pau 2 1 0 1 33 33 1 5 Lyon 2 1 0 1 45 40 1 5 Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 1 52 37 1 5 Brive 2 1 0 1 53 54 1 5 Perpignan 2 1 0 1 48 56 0 4 Biarritz 2 1 0 1 27 15 0 4 Toulon 2 0 1 1 34 65 0 2 Clermont 2 0 0 2 49 62 0 1 La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 26 43 1 1 Stade Francais 2 0 0 2 31 73 0 0 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th into play-offs; bottom club relegated while second-bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2.

