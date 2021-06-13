UrduPoint.com
Russian Team Becomes First Euro Cup Host In History To Be Defeated By 3 Goals

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The defeat of the Russian national football team in the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match against Belgium became the first time that a European Football Championship host team lost by three goals.

Belgium defeated Russia 3-0 in their opening 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Before that, the hosts of the European Football Championship had never lost in this tournament by three goals or more.

This year, the football competition is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

Russia will play against Finland in St. Petersburg on June 16. Belgium will play against Denmark in Copenhagen the following day.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.

