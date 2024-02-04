Saad Baig hopes to keep momentum going in ICC U19 Men’s CWC semifinal against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistani Skipper Saad Baig hopes to keep the momentum going in the semifinal of the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2024 against Australia at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday.

Following a Super Six round full of remarkable performances and thrilling climaxes, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Australia progress with their sights firmly set on semi-final success and a chance to lift the trophy, said a press release.

Tournament hosts South Africa would face off against defending champions India in Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Tuesday. Match Official appointments for the semifinals stage have also been confirmed.

Ahead of the crunch semifinals, the four captains were looking forward to the prospect of competing against the very best young talented cricketers in the world, and the thought of lifting the silverware in the end.

Baig said, “We are really happy to have made it to the semi-finals. The game against Bangladesh was tough but the team didn’t let me down.

“Looking ahead to the Australia game, they are always a tough team to play against and we hope to keep momentum with us into this match.

“I would like to thank all of our fans who are supporting us both here in South Africa and back home in Pakistan.”

South Africa captain, Juan James said, “It’s been something we’ve worked towards for the past six months, so it’s really pleasing to see the hard work paying off.

“We are really looking forward to the challenge which lays ahead of us facing India in the semi-finals. We have played them a couple of times in preparation for the World Cup, so we know what they bring to the table and hopefully we can use that knowledge to get one over them this time.

India captain, Uday Saharan said, “The journey so far has been filled with determination, hard work, and a shared passion for the game. We've faced challenges head-on and embraced victories.

“We’ve had notable performances throughout the tournament and are ready to face whatever comes our way heading into the all-important semi-finals. I can assure you that this team will continue this journey with the same enthusiasm and give it our all to get one step closer to that coveted trophy.”

Australia captain, Hugh Weibgen said, “It's been a fantastic tournament for us so far and we were really pleased to get through both the group and the Super Six stages undefeated.

"The team has shown a lot of skill and maturity to adapt to the local and the tournament conditions so quickly and there has been a lot of really impressive individual performances with bat and ball. We can't wait to take on Pakistan in the semi-final on Thursday.”