Open Menu

Saad Baig Hopes To Keep Momentum Going In ICC U19 Men’s CWC Semifinal Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Saad Baig hopes to keep momentum going in ICC U19 Men’s CWC semifinal against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistani Skipper Saad Baig hopes to keep the momentum going in the semifinal of the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2024 against Australia at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday.

Following a Super Six round full of remarkable performances and thrilling climaxes, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Australia progress with their sights firmly set on semi-final success and a chance to lift the trophy, said a press release.

Tournament hosts South Africa would face off against defending champions India in Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Tuesday. Match Official appointments for the semifinals stage have also been confirmed.

Ahead of the crunch semifinals, the four captains were looking forward to the prospect of competing against the very best young talented cricketers in the world, and the thought of lifting the silverware in the end.

Baig said, “We are really happy to have made it to the semi-finals. The game against Bangladesh was tough but the team didn’t let me down.

“Looking ahead to the Australia game, they are always a tough team to play against and we hope to keep momentum with us into this match.

“I would like to thank all of our fans who are supporting us both here in South Africa and back home in Pakistan.”

South Africa captain, Juan James said, “It’s been something we’ve worked towards for the past six months, so it’s really pleasing to see the hard work paying off.

“We are really looking forward to the challenge which lays ahead of us facing India in the semi-finals. We have played them a couple of times in preparation for the World Cup, so we know what they bring to the table and hopefully we can use that knowledge to get one over them this time.

India captain, Uday Saharan said, “The journey so far has been filled with determination, hard work, and a shared passion for the game. We've faced challenges head-on and embraced victories.

“We’ve had notable performances throughout the tournament and are ready to face whatever comes our way heading into the all-important semi-finals. I can assure you that this team will continue this journey with the same enthusiasm and give it our all to get one step closer to that coveted trophy.”

Australia captain, Hugh Weibgen said, “It's been a fantastic tournament for us so far and we were really pleased to get through both the group and the Super Six stages undefeated.

"The team has shown a lot of skill and maturity to adapt to the local and the tournament conditions so quickly and there has been a lot of really impressive individual performances with bat and ball. We can't wait to take on Pakistan in the semi-final on Thursday.”

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Cricket World ICC Australia Bangladesh Young Progress Benoni Same South Africa All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports