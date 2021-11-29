UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Stun Fans In Karachi

Mon 29th November 2021

Both the Indian tennis star and her Pakistani husband have appeared in an event related to launching of their perfumes.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) All-rounder Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza stunned fans in Karachi as they appeared to attend an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.

Wrapped in elegant maroon Kaftan embellished with gold motif, Sania stunned the fans present there at the event. The outfit she wore was designed by renowned Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

She completed her look with a pair of gold drop earrings, a ring and a gold watch and tied her hair in glossy ponytail. The tennis star opted for a pair of nude high-heeled pumps as footwear.

Shoaib Malik, on other hand, was also looking handsome by wearing a black suit, a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

Sania took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the event for her fans. She wrote, “Strong is the new black [black heart emoji]. Launching our perfumes 'Allrounder' and 'Smash',”.

Hundreds of thousands of fans reacted to the post of the tennis player just within few hours and over 260 people commented on her posts. The fans praised the coupled and thanked Sania for visiting Pakistan.

