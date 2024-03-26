Open Menu

Sania, Nabeel Overjoyed To Receive Pride Of Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Futuristic Learning founder, Sania Alam, and her student, Nabeel Hasan, who have been awarded with esteemed Pride of Pakistan believes receiving the award was a milestone that shows their efforts were valued and celebrated.

The award recognizes their contributions in advancing education through innovative Super-Learning training and for raising Pakistan’s flag internationally.

Sania received the award for her efforts in transforming the educational system and enhancing human capabilities. Her Super-Learning program significantly reduces the time it takes students to complete their education, demonstrating the ability of finishing 12 years of academic work in just two to three years.

Nabeel, trained by Sania, has made a name for himself in memory sports by setting two Guinness World Records, previously held by competitors from India.

He memorized 40 sets of three-digit numbers, totaling 120 digits, breaking the record for 'Most three-digit flash numbers memorized.' Additionally, Nabeel memorized 30 digits in 4 seconds, surpassing the record for 'Most Numbers Memorized in 4 Seconds,' earning him the Pride of Pakistan award and showcasing the talent of Pakistani youth on a global stage.

Sania’s accolades also include the Brain of the Year Award from the UK Brain Trust, joining the ranks of Stephen Hawking and John Glenn.

In Pakistan, she received the Prime Minister’s Youth Excellence Award and has played a significant role in the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council of Pakistan.

Another key factor in her receiving the Pride of Pakistan award was her successful coaching of students who secured 54 medals and 15 trophies across various mind sports categories, claiming six Guinness World Records and titles such as World Memory Champion, World Speed Reading Champion and Junior World Mind Mapping Champion.

Sania was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by US. Sania in a statement to the youth said, "In this fast-changing world, if you want to achieve success, you should embrace Super Learning skills. There is just no way around it."

"Receiving the Pride of Pakistan award is not just an honor, but a milestone that marks my unwavering commitment to education. The Pride of Pakistan title is a reminder that when we lift the potential of our minds, we elevate our nation. I am grateful for this esteemed acknowledgment."

Nabeel said, "Being awarded the Pride of Pakistan is an incredibly humbling experience. This award is not just for me but for every young Pakistani who dreams big. Such awards reassure us that our efforts are seen, valued, and celebrated."

