Scoreboards in the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets and clinched the series by overhauling a modest score of 136-6 in the second Twenty20 international cricket match of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday

Following is the Score-board in the second Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh: Bangladesh innings: Tamim Iqbal run out 65 (53) Mohammad Naim c Mohamad Rizwan (wk) b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1) Mahedi Hasan c Mohammad Rizwan (wk) b Mohammad Hasnain 9 (12) Liton Das lbw b Shadab Khan 8 (14) Afif Hossain c Haris Rauf b Mohammad Hasnain 21 (20) Mahmudullah (c) b Haris Rauf 12 (12) Soumya Sarkar not out 5 (5) Aminul islam not out 8 (4) Extras: 8 (lb 2, nb 1, w5) Total: 136 (for six wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Mohammad Naim), 2-22 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-41 (Liton Das), 4-86 (Afif), 5-117 (Tamim Iqbal) 6-126 (Mahmudullah)Bowling: Imad Wasim 2-0-16-0 (1w), Shaheen 4-0-22-1, Hasnain 4-0-20-2, H Rauf 4-0-27-1 (1w), Malik 2-0-9-0, Shadab 3-0-28-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-12-0.

Pakistan innings: Babar Azam not out 66 (44) Ahsan Ali c Mahmudullah b Shafi ul Islam 0 (7) Mohammad Hafeez not out 67 (49) Extras: 4 (lb1, w3) Total: 137 (for One wkt; 16.4 overs) Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Ahsan Ali) Bowling: Mahedi Hasan 4-0-28-0, Shafiul Islam 3-0-27-1, Mustafiz ur Rahman 3-0-29-0, Al-Amin Hossain 3-0-17-0, Aminul Islam 2-0-16-0, Afif Hossain 1-0-16-0, Mahmudullah 0.4-0-3-0.

Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (Pak) tv Umpire: Ahmed Shahab (Pak) Reserve Umpire: Tariq Rasheed Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL)