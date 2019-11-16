Second round of Thal Jeep rally concludes

The second round of the 4th Desert Thal Jeep rally concluded here on Saturday in which 49 vehicles participated in the stoke category

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The second round of the 4th Desert Thal Jeep rally concluded here on Saturday in which 49 vehicles participated in the stoke category.

Commissioner DG Khan division Mudassir Riaz Malik inaugurated the second round of the rally while DC Muzaffargarh Ali Shahzad and others were also present.

Two women, including Salma Khan and Zoya Khan, were also participating in the rally.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said that tourism was being promoted in the province under the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan.

He said that such events would provide healthy entertainment to the masses which would also help promote tourism and local culture.

DC Ali Shahzad said all possible steps had been taken to make the jeep rally a success and extra vehicles were participating in the race as compared to the previous year, adding that foolproof security arrangements had been made.

The results of winners and runner-ups would be announced during a special ceremony which will be held at the Faisal Stadium on Nov 17.

Meanwhile, in an autumn festival, renowned singers, including Maratab Ali, Nadia Khan and Ijaz Rahi, also performed in the musical night during the rally.