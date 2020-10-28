'Several' Covid cases at Bayonne, doubt over Toulon clash

Bayonne's upcoming Top 14 match against Toulon is in doubt after several cases of Covid-19 were reported Wednesday

Bayonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Bayonne's upcoming Top 14 match against Toulon is in doubt after several cases of Covid-19 were reported Wednesday.

Tests carried out on Tuesday revealed "several positive cases" among the professional playing squad, Bayonne said, adding that those affected were immediately put in self-isolation.

Bayonne are scheduled to play Toulon at home on Friday, but the club said that that was now "highly compromised".

A decision from the medical committee of the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France, is expected later Wednesday.