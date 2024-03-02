(@Abdulla99267510)

Born recently, the couple named her Nooray Ali Akhtar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Former Pakistani cricket sensation, Shoaib Akhtar, celebrated the birth of his daughter, extending warm wishes and congratulations poured in from all quarters.

The cricketing legend, Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan, joyfully welcomed their daughter into the world.

Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for his lightning-fast bowling, had tied the knot with Rubab Khan on November 11, 2014.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar and Rubab were blessed with the son in November 2016.