Shoaib Khan of PAF upset Barkat Ullah KP DG Open Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Promising Shoaib Khan of PAF upset top seeded Barkat Ullah of Police in the Men singles final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DG sports Opening Tennis Championship played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Saturday.

The final produced great thrilling for the sitting spectators. In the final of the Men singles Shoaib Khan, who recently represented Pakistan in the Austria International Tennis Championship while playing side-by-side with Aisam Ul Haq and Aqeel Khan, played well and did not give much room to Barkat UIlah to strike back. The score was 6-2 and 6-4. The final lasted for one hour and 34 minutes. Both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah played well and exhibited some classic smashes and Ace services.

In the U18 Boys singles top seeded Uzair Khan recorded victory against Shahsawar Khan at 6-3 and 6-4 in another thrilling match. Uzair Khan has a strong back hand with forceful smashes that worked, especially in the second set wherein both stretched to 6-4.

In the Men's doubles Yousaf Khalil PAF and Saqib Umar SNGPL beat Barkat Ullah Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Shoaib Khan PAF by 6-4 and 6-4 in a thrilling match witnessed by capacity spectators. It was in the U8 category final in which Muhammad Faizan beat Salar Khan by 6-1 and 6-4 while in the U12 category final Shayan Afridi defeated Ahmad Khan in thrilling three sets battle, the score was 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2.

The final matches were also witnessed by the coaches including Roman Gul, Shehryar Khan, Shahid Afridi, and Janan Khan.

The Championship carrying a prize money of Rs. 300,000 wherein from quarter-finalists to the finalists of each categories of the Men singles, Men doubles, Boys U18 singles, Boys U12 and Boys U8 were given by the chief guest Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaz Khan. Murtaza Khan also lauded Dr. Farhat Abbas for sponsoring the Championship with a prize money of Rs. 300.000 as cash prize. He also assured the players that more such events would be organized to give them opportunities of competitive exposure.

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaz Khan, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Skin specialist Prof. Dr Sahib Zada Mehmood Noor, Organizing Secretary Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas, a known Cardiologist, Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Imran Director Audit KP, President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhmmad Saleem Khan Marwat, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffar Shah, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, players and officials were also present.