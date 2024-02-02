Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 in 76ers win

A Los Angeles Lakers team missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis barreled past the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday as Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to lead Philadelphia over Utah

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A Los Angeles Lakers team missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis barreled past the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday as Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to lead Philadelphia over Utah.

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Lakers' in their 114-105 victory, saying afterward he and the rest of the Lakers had taken to heart James' blunt demand after Tuesday's loss to Atlanta that his teammates "just go out and do your job."

"It's a great message," Reaves told broadcaster TNT. "And coming from the greatest player ever, in my opinion, that's what we should do."

Elsewhere, 76ers guard Maxey and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson celebrated their first career All-Star selections with standout performances.

Maxey scored a career-high 51 points to lead the Sixers to a hard-fought 127-124 victory over the Jazz in Utah, an uplifting end to a day that saw the 76ers tensely awaiting word on how long they'll be without injured star Joel Embiid.

Brunson scored 40 points as the Knicks notched a ninth straight victory, 109-105 over the Indiana Pacers.

Maxey, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, returned to help the 76ers overcome the absence of reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid.

The 76ers said Thursday Embiid had been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus injury and would be sidelined at least through the weekend as doctors devise a treatment plan.

The Cameroonian star was hurt on Tuesday when Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg as they scrambled for a loose ball.

Maxey said when he learned Embiid would be out he was determined to play, even though his ankle was still less than 100 percent.

"I was about to sit again," he told TNT. "But I was like, man I'm not leaving my team out there, I've got to go out there and compete and we've got to get one 'W' on this road trip."

Maxey improved on his previous career high of 50 points, set on November 12 against Indiana.