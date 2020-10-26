Sikandari Kas Korona Stars upset Mardan Khas Tigers by 1-0 in Mardan Premier Football League

UrduPoint.com
Sikandari Kas Korona Stars upset Mardan Khas Tigers by a solitary goal in the most thrilling encounter of the Mardan Primer Football League-2020 being played at a jam-packed Younis Football Stadium on Monday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Sikandari Kas Korona stars upset Mardan Khas Tigers by a solitary goal in the most thrilling encounter of the Mardan Primer Football League-2020 being played at a jam-packed Younis Football Stadium on Monday.

Former Inspector General of Police Muhammad Saeed Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Veteran international footballers Muhammad Zahir, Member Pakistan Hockey Federation Congress Syed Zahir Shah, Chairman Organizing Committee Ali Gohar, Office-bearers of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and large number of spectators witnessed the thrilling match.

The match was started on fast tempo and both Sikandari Kas Korona and Mardan Khas Tigers - The Kalpani Darby exhibited classic display but poor finish marred the overall beauty of the match. Despite missing a penalty in the second-half, Stars did not lose heart as their young gun Asad Khan slammed in a beautiful goal from close range in the 80th minute which was the decider of the match.

Tigers tried hard but failed to equalize as Stars lead and thus Stars won the opening match of Group B.

