Six women climbers etch their names in history by scaling K2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Six women mountaineers - two from Pakistan and one each from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Chinese Taipei etched their Names in history on Friday as they became the first female climbers from their countries to reach atop K2 (8,611-metre), the world's second-highest peak.

"We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig of Pakistan with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summitted the world's most fascinating and dangerous mountain (K2), known as the savage mountain," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Samina comes from remote Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan. She holds the unique record of being the first Pakistani amongst men and women to climb the Seven Summits in Seven Continents. Back in 2013, Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest (8,848-metre), the world's highest peak.

According to Haidri, alongside Samina six other Pakistani mountaineers also scaled K2. "This is also for the first time in history that a seven member Pakistani team has summited K2." He said a second Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiyani, was also among the teams to summit the mountain.

"Iranian female climber Afsaneh Hesamifard also successfully ascended K2." She is only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest during an expedition in May, this year.

Haidri said several other mountaineers, including Nelly Attar, a female Lebanese-Saudi fitness expert and Oman, and Chinese Taipei's female climbers also ascended K2 on Friday.

The popularity of Pakistan's captivating mountains is growing across the globe at a rapid pace as for the first time in recent history over 1400 international climbers applied to attempt its 6,000 to 8,000-metre peaks, this summer.

This number is quite staggering as compared to the last year when 550 climbers tried their luck. Several teams have arrived in Pakistan, while multiple outfits have already accomplished the trekking mission.

Around 57 expeditions across 23 peaks with a combined total of 672 climbers (576 men and 96 women had been issued permits.

A stunning 400 international climbers were issued permits for K2 summit, this season. Five of the 14 above 8000m peaks in the world, including K2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m), Gasherbrum I (8080m), Broad Peak (8051m), Gasherbrum II (8,035m) are located in Pakistan. Besides these five peaks are alpining K7 peak (6943m), Saltoro Kangri (7700m), Sia Kangri (7422m), Virjerab Sar (6601m), Spantik Peak (7027m), Lupghar Sar (7200m), Gasherbrum VI (7004m), Pumari Chhish (6850m), Dut Sar Peak (6800m), Gasherbrum-III (7952m), Kuron Kuh (7164m), Muchu Chhish (7453m), Urdok Kangri (7250m), Masherbrum Peak (7821m), Muchu Chhish (7453m), Diran peak (7260m), Tahu Rutum (6652m), Ghamubar Zom (6518m) and Karun Kuh (6977m).

