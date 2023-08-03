Open Menu

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman Of Athletics Federation Amid Nepotism Scandal

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The Somalian Ministry of Youth and Sports has relieved Somali Athletics Federation Chairwoman Khadijo Aden Dahir of her position amid a nepotism scandal, the ministry said

Dahir was heavily criticized after Somalian female sprinter Nasro Abukar Ali finished last by a considerable distance at the World University Games in China.

She crossed the finish line 10 seconds behind the winner, and the media reported that the athlete's run was the slowest 100-meter race in the history of international competitions. The athlete was characterized as unqualified and untrained.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Ali is Dahir's niece and she got to the games only thanks to nepotism.

