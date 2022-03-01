South Africa one wicket from New Zealand win as rain intervenes

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :South Africa were one wicket away from victory in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Tuesday when rain forced the players from the field and an early tea break was taken.

New Zealand were 227 for nine with Neil Wagner on 10 and Matt Henry yet to score.

The rain was not expected to last and the skies were begin to clear even before the players had all walked off the field.

New Zealand, set an imposing 426 to win, felt they could at least escape with a draw when Devon Conway and Tom Blundell were at the crease.

But Conway fell for 92 just before lunch and Blundell was dismissed for 44 soon after the resumption to have New Zealand 187 for six.

Marco Jansen, who took Blundell's wicket, followed with the dismissals of Colin de Grandhomme for 18 and Kyle Jamieson for 12 to have figures of three for 63.

Kagiso Rabada, who whipped out openers Tom Latham and Will Young the previous day, then dismissed Tim Southee for 17 for his third wicket.

A South Africa victory will square the two-match series after being thrashed in the first Test by an innings and 276 runs.