South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Friday: South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c Liton Das b Taijul islam 70 S. Erwee c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed 24 K. Petersen lbw b Taijul Islam 64 T. Bavuma c Najmul Hossain b Khaled Ahmed 67 R. Rickelton c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 42 K.

Verreynne not out 10 W. Mulder not out 0 Extras (w1) 1 Total (5 wkts, 90 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Erwee), 2-133 (Elgar), 3-184 (Petersen), 4-257 (Rickelton), 5-271 (Bavuma) Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 20-4-59-2, Mehidy Hasan 19-2-58-0, Ebadot Hossain 16-2-75-0 (1w), Taijul Islam 32-7-77-3, Najmul Hossain 3-0-9-0 To bat: K.

Maharaj, S. Harmer, L. Williams, D. Olivier Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Match situation: South Africa are 278 for five wickets in the first innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)