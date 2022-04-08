UrduPoint.com

South Africa V Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Friday

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Friday: South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c Liton Das b Taijul islam 70 S. Erwee c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed 24 K. Petersen lbw b Taijul Islam 64 T. Bavuma c Najmul Hossain b Khaled Ahmed 67 R. Rickelton c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 42 K.

Verreynne not out 10 W. Mulder not out 0 Extras (w1) 1 Total (5 wkts, 90 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Erwee), 2-133 (Elgar), 3-184 (Petersen), 4-257 (Rickelton), 5-271 (Bavuma) Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 20-4-59-2, Mehidy Hasan 19-2-58-0, Ebadot Hossain 16-2-75-0 (1w), Taijul Islam 32-7-77-3, Najmul Hossain 3-0-9-0 To bat: K.

Maharaj, S. Harmer, L. Williams, D. Olivier Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Match situation: South Africa are 278 for five wickets in the first innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Bangladesh George South Africa Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Marais Erasmus TV

Recent Stories

Taijul Islam takes three to prevent South African ..

Taijul Islam takes three to prevent South African batting dominance

34 seconds ago
 US to Reposition Patriot Missile System Manned by ..

US to Reposition Patriot Missile System Manned by American Soldiers to Slovakia ..

36 seconds ago
 UN Says Food Price Index Reaches New High in March ..

UN Says Food Price Index Reaches New High in March Largely Due to Disruptions Fr ..

38 seconds ago
 Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cultural Agenc ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cultural Agency Hopes Russia to Join as Memb ..

14 minutes ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

15 minutes ago
 Vettel fined 5,000 euros for Australian GP moped r ..

Vettel fined 5,000 euros for Australian GP moped ride

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.