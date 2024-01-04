South Africa V India 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Final scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday:
South Africa, first innings, 55
India, first innings, 153
South Africa, second innings
(overnight 62-3)
A. Markram c Sharma b Siraj 106
D. Elgar c Kohli b Kumar 12
T. de Zorzi c Rahul b Kumar 1
T. Stubbs c Rahul b Bumrah 1
D. Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11
K. Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9
M. Jansen c and b Bumrah 11
K. Maharaj c Iyer b Bumrah 3
K. Rabada c Sharma b Krishna 2
N. Burger not out 6
L. Ngidi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 8
Extras (lb1, nb5) 6
Total (36.5 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Elgar), 2-41 (De Zorzi), 3-45 (Stubbs), 4-66 (Bedingham), 5-85 (Verreynne), 6-103 (Jansen), 7-111 (Maharaj), 8-162 (Markram), 9-162 (Rabada)
Bowling: Bumrah 13.
5-0-61-6 (1nb), Siraj 9-3-31-1, Kumar 10-2-56-2 (4nb), Krishna 4-1-27-1
India, second innings
Y. Jaiswal c Stubbs b Burger 28
R. Sharma not out 16
S. Gill b Rabada 10
V. Kohli c Verreynne b Jansen 12
S. Iyer not out 4
Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w6) 10
Total (3 wkts, 12 overs) 80
Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Jaiswal), 2-57 (Gill), 3-75 (Kohli)
Bowling: Rabada 6-0-33-1, Burger 4-0-29-1 (1w), Jansen 2-0-15-1 (1nb, 1w)
result: India won by seven wickets.
Series: The two-match series was tied 1-1.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)