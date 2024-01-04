Open Menu

South Africa V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

South Africa v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Final scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday:

South Africa, first innings, 55

India, first innings, 153

South Africa, second innings

(overnight 62-3)

A. Markram c Sharma b Siraj 106

D. Elgar c Kohli b Kumar 12

T. de Zorzi c Rahul b Kumar 1

T. Stubbs c Rahul b Bumrah 1

D. Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11

K. Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9

M. Jansen c and b Bumrah 11

K. Maharaj c Iyer b Bumrah 3

K. Rabada c Sharma b Krishna 2

N. Burger not out 6

L. Ngidi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 8

Extras (lb1, nb5) 6

Total (36.5 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Elgar), 2-41 (De Zorzi), 3-45 (Stubbs), 4-66 (Bedingham), 5-85 (Verreynne), 6-103 (Jansen), 7-111 (Maharaj), 8-162 (Markram), 9-162 (Rabada)

Bowling: Bumrah 13.

5-0-61-6 (1nb), Siraj 9-3-31-1, Kumar 10-2-56-2 (4nb), Krishna 4-1-27-1

India, second innings

Y. Jaiswal c Stubbs b Burger 28

R. Sharma not out 16

S. Gill b Rabada 10

V. Kohli c Verreynne b Jansen 12

S. Iyer not out 4

Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w6) 10

Total (3 wkts, 12 overs) 80

Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Jaiswal), 2-57 (Gill), 3-75 (Kohli)

Bowling: Rabada 6-0-33-1, Burger 4-0-29-1 (1w), Jansen 2-0-15-1 (1nb, 1w)

result: India won by seven wickets.

Series: The two-match series was tied 1-1.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India South Africa Virat Kohli Paul Reiffel Chris Broad TV

Recent Stories

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

4 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

12 minutes ago
 World Braille Day being observed today

World Braille Day being observed today

25 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

3 hours ago
SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

4 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

4 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

5 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports