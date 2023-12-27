South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India, first innings (overnight 208-8)

Y. Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

R. Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

S. Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

V. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

S. Iyer b Rabada 31

K. Rahul b Burger 101

R. Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8

S. Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

J. Bumrah b Jansen 1

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Coetzee 5

P. Krishna not out 0

Extras (b2, lb8, nb1, w2) 13

Total (67.4 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Sharma), 2-23 (Jaiswal), 3-24 (Gill), 4-92 (Iyer), 5-107 (Kohli), 6-121 (Ashwin), 7-164 (Thakur), 8-191 (Bumrah), 9-238 (Siraj)

Bowling: Rabada 20-4-59-5 (1nb), Jansen 16-2-52-1, Burger 15.4-4-50-3 (1w), Coetzee 16-1-74-1 (1w)

South Africa, first innings

A.

Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5

D. Elgar not out 140

T. de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28

K. Petersen b Bumrah 2

D. Bedingham b Siraj 56

K. Verreynne c Rahul b Krishna 4

M. Jansen not out 3

Extras (lb8, nb8, w2) 18

Total (5 wkts, 66 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Markram), 2-104 (De Zorzi), 3-113 (Petersen), 4-244 (Bedingham), 5-249 (Verreynne)

Bowling: Bumrah 16-3-48-2, Siraj 15-0-63-2 (3nb, 1w), Thakur 12-2-57-0 (4nb), Krishna 15-2-61-1 (1nb, 1w), Ashwin 8-3-19-0

To bat: T. Bavuma, G. Coetzee, K. Rabada, N. Burger

Match situation: South Africa lead by 11 runs with five wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa won and opted to field.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

