Spain to Cancel Sports Events Over Racist Comments - Interior Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Spanish Interior Ministry warned Monday that sports events could be canceled over racist behavior after a Black Brazilian footballer was verbally abused during a Liga match in May.

Secretary of State for Security Rafael Perez, the interior ministry's second highest-ranking official, issued a regulation that said that "if an event occurs that incites violence or is an act of racism, xenophobia or intolerance, the Security Coordinator may propose that the referee or sports judge delay the start, pause or suspend" the sports event or allow it to carry on without audience.

The referee had to pause the match between Real Madrid and Valencia in Spain on May 21 after football fans repeatedly shouted racially offensive comments at Brazilian national team player Vinicius Junior.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Vinicius in June to assure him that the world football's governing body remained committed to "zero tolerance" toward discrimination in sport. He said it was important to introduce sporting sanctions, including stopping matches when players were subject to abuse.