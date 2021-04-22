UrduPoint.com
Spain's Bilbao Will Not Host EUFA Euro 2020 Matches - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Spain's Bilbao Will Not Host EUFA Euro 2020 Matches - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The San Mames Stadium in the Spanish city of Bilbao will not host EUFA Euro 2020 matches, the BeSoccer portal reported on Wednesday, citing EUFA officials.

According to the sports outlet, Seville and Madrid will reportedly replace San Mames. The Bilbao authorities are expected to ask UEFA for financial compensation.

In the meantime, ESPN reported, citing sources, that Germany's Munich and Ireland's Dublin are also at risk of losing the Euro 2020 matches. The European cities now have until Friday to confirm the ability to host the games.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 cities, including Russia's St. Petersburg.

