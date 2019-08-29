UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Forms Committees To Conduct U16 Trails

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has constituted committees to conduct trials to select players for participation in month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games

The under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will be held in different cities from mid September, on the directives of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

DG Sports Punjab said here on Thursday that all trials would be conducted purely on merit and strict instructions have been issued to concerned officials in this regard. "We are quite upbeat to find several talented players from month-long under-16 coaching and training camps. SBP will provide best facilities to camp trainees during duration of camps of six games in different cities of the province." The trials for the selection of players will be conducted at different venues of the city on September 3. Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser will be convener of trials committees.

The snooker committee will be comprised of MB Ghauri, Secretary Punjab Snooker Association, MAzeem head coach, Ilyas, Majid Baig and DSO Tanveer Shah. The trials of snooker probables will be held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall at 11am.

MG Javed, Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association, Kafiatullah, Sibtain, M Bashir, M Jameel and Tanveer Shah are part of volleyball committee. The trials of volleyball probables will also be held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall at 11am.

Rashed Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Rashid Nadeem Butt, Abdur Razzaq, Abdul Ghaffar and DSO Tanveer Shah are included in power lifting trials committee. The power lifting trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre at 11am.

Following officials are part of athletics trials committee: Mohammad Ijaz coach, Naseer Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar and DSO Tanveer Shah. The athletics trials will be held at Punjab Football Stadium at 11am.

The wrestling trials committee is consisted of following officials: Riaz Ahmed, Secretary Punjab Wrestling Association, GhulamFareed, Khalid Rasheed, M Shafiq, and DSO Tanveer Shah. The wrestling trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre at 11am.

Mohsinul Husnain head coach, Mohammad Sajid Naveed Akram assistant coach, Umer Zia, Faqeer Muhammad coordinator and DSO Tanveer Shah made up the football trials committee. The above-mentioned committee will conduct football trials at Punjab Football Stadium at 11am.

