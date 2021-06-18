UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Circles Hail Squash Courts Project In Multan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sports circles hail squash courts project in Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports circles hailed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government for introducing missing sports facilities in Multan including squash courts, a sport Pakistan had dominated for years at international circuit.

Personalities linked to sports told APP that two squash courts would be built for the first time ever in Multan history. Multan city had all kind of sports facilities for cricket, football, hockey and others but squash was overlooked in past.

Local sports journalist Nadeem Qaisar said that the facility would help provide platform to local talent to excel in the game.

A young squash player Basit Ali said that there are squash players in Multan and surrounding districts but questioned how would they make difference in the absence of squash court.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem said that a squash court needed 32x22 feet area, however, they have 100x40 feet space available at the district sports complex that is sufficient to build two squash courts side by side.

He said, a feasibility report would soon be prepared and submitted to commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood and hoped the project would be completed within the next fiscal year 2021-22 in case of smooth release of funds. He said that world squash history was incomplete without mentioning Pakistani squash greats.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar is known for his love for sports and added that they would soon contact him to seek his support for funds for the two squash courts in Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Hockey Squash Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Sports Young All Government Court Love

Recent Stories

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

8 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

42 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

56 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

29 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.