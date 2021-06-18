Sports circles hail squash courts project in Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Sports circles hailed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government for introducing missing sports facilities in Multan including squash courts, a sport Pakistan had dominated for years at international circuit.

Personalities linked to sports told APP that two squash courts would be built for the first time ever in Multan history. Multan city had all kind of sports facilities for cricket, football, hockey and others but squash was overlooked in past.

Local sports journalist Nadeem Qaisar said that the facility would help provide platform to local talent to excel in the game.

A young squash player Basit Ali said that there are squash players in Multan and surrounding districts but questioned how would they make difference in the absence of squash court.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem said that a squash court needed 32x22 feet area, however, they have 100x40 feet space available at the district sports complex that is sufficient to build two squash courts side by side.

He said, a feasibility report would soon be prepared and submitted to commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood and hoped the project would be completed within the next fiscal year 2021-22 in case of smooth release of funds. He said that world squash history was incomplete without mentioning Pakistani squash greats.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar is known for his love for sports and added that they would soon contact him to seek his support for funds for the two squash courts in Multan.