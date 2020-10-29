UrduPoint.com
Sports Secretary Presents Rs 5m Cheques To Punjab Volleyball Association

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presented a cheque of Rs 5 million to Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed at a ceremony at Punjab Stadium here on Thursday

He gave away the cheque for promotion of volleyball in Punjab province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Ehsan Bhutta said: "Volleyball is a popular sport among the young generation and we will take every possible measure for the growth of volleyball in Punjab".

Ehsan Bhutta said Punjab Volleyball Association will organize volleyball events and training camps in various cities of the province.

"Punjab government is striving hard for promotion of sports culture across the province. We are quite hopeful that the Pakistan volleyball team will demonstrate excellent performance and win medals in the SAF Games scheduled to be staged next year".

Appreciating the efforts of Punjab Volleyball Association, Secretary Sports Punjab said Punjab Volleyball Association is making stringent efforts along with Pakistan Volleyball Federation for the growth of volleyball among the youth.

Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed thanked the Punjab Government and Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for extending financial help to Punjab Volleyball Association. "Now we will be able to promote this sport in a more professional manner"

