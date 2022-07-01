UrduPoint.com

Sports To Further Strengthen Pak-Turkiye Relations: Oguz Konzanli

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations: Oguz Konzanli

Turkish Deputy Consul General in Karachi Oguz konzanli has said the popularity of Archery in Pakistan is astonishing, and Karachi has a lot of Archery talent. Pak-Turk relations would be further strengthened through the sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Turkish Deputy Consul General in Karachi Oguz konzanli has said the popularity of Archery in Pakistan is astonishing, and Karachi has a lot of Archery talent. Pak-Turk relations would be further strengthened through the sports.

He stated this in a meeting with a delegation of the Sports for All who had been working at the grassroots level for sports in Karachi, said a news release on Friday.

Turkish Deputy Consul General said, "Our cooperation with Pakistan will continue at all levels." The delegation, led by Sports for All Chairman Shahid Hashmi, comprised of Hassan Abdullah, an Asian-certified archery coach, and other male and female coaches.

Oguz Konzanli said the friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan was getting stronger than ever in all walks of life.

On the occasion, Shahid Hashmi said the association had been working for promotion of sports in educational institutions in Karachi for the last many years. Establishment of sports relations between Turkiye and Pakistan can help Pakistani athletes learn a lot from Turkish sports officials, coaches and athletes in other sports, including archery.

He said, "Common culture of both the countries also bring us closer to each other. We will try our best to take advantage of this rare opportunity and bring our athletes' sports up to par."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Oguz Male Turkish Lira All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sis ..

Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

36 seconds ago
 Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

37 seconds ago
 Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Las ..

Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Lasbela Press Club

39 seconds ago
 5,000 MW power to be added in system: State Minist ..

5,000 MW power to be added in system: State Minister for Energy

43 seconds ago
 Election for Punjab CM on July 22: SC

Election for Punjab CM on July 22: SC

26 minutes ago
 HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaborati ..

HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaboration with the State Bank of Paki ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.