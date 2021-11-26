UrduPoint.com

Super Polo League: Remington Stars, ZS Tigers Register Victories

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Remington stars and ZS Tigers registered convincing victories in the Coca Cola Super Polo League matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The first match of the day was played between Remington Stars and Remington Gladiators and after a tough battle, Remington Stars emerged as victorious with a close margin of 7-5. Faris Nooruddin and Hamza Mawaz Khan were the heroes of the match as both contributed with three goals each while Muhammad Waheed scored one goal. Agha Musa Ali Khan and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo banged in a brace each while Muhammad Ali Malik hit one goal.

Remington Stars were off to a flying start as they thrashed in three goals against one by Remington Gladiators to take 3-1 lead. Remington Gladiators made a good comeback in the second chukker and hammered a hat-trick against one goal by Remington Stars to level the score at 4-all. Remington Stars dominated the third chukker by converting two goals to take 6-4 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams scored one goal each with Remington Stars winning the match by 7-5.

The second match of the day saw ZS Tigers thrashing Holding Fighters by a huge margin of 9-2. Farasat Ali Chatha emerged as star of the day from the winning team, as he fired in fabulous five goals. His teammates Sheikh Zuraiz Shahzad thrashed in two goals while Raja Arslan Najeeb and Lt Col Omer Minhas scored one goal each.

ZS Tigers started the match well by converting four back-to-back goals to have a healthy 4-0 lead. They added one more goal in their tally in the second chukker to stretch their lead to 5-0. The third chukker saw Premier Holding Fighters bouncing back and slamming in two goals to reduce the margin to 4-2. The fourth and last chukker was again dominated by ZS Polo who pumped in four more goals to win the match by 9-2.

