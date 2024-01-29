Super Six fixtures confirmed for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The fixtures in the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2024 were confirmed on Sunday following the conclusion of the last round of group stage matches.

The top three teams in Groups A and D combine, as well as the top three sides in Groups B and C, creating two groups of six where the top two sides in each would progress to the semi-finals, said a press release.

India and Pakistan topped Groups A and D respectively, and they would be joined by fellow qualifiers Bangladesh, Ireland, Nepal and New Zealand to form the first group.

The second group would feature the top teams in Groups B and C – South Africa and Australia – joined by England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Teams carry points, wins & net run rate earned against their fellow qualifying teams into their respective Super Six groups, and will each play two further matches before the semi-finalists were determined.

Super Six fixtures would take place from January 30 to February 3 across four venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni – the venue which would host the semifinals and final.

Among the standout fixtures in the Super Six stage were defending champions India v New Zealand in Bloemfontein on January 30, Australia v England in Kimberley on January 31 and Pakistan v Bangladesh in Benoni on February 3.

Match Official appointments for the Super Six stage have also been confirmed. Outside of the Super Six stage, teams that failed to qualify would also face-off at Willowmoore Park, with USA v Afghanistan held on January 31, and Scotland v Namibia taking place on February 1 before their tournament ends.