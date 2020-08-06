UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Television Reporter On Standby For McLaren

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:33 PM

Television reporter on standby for McLaren

Television reporter Paul Di Resta will be on stand-by as the McLaren team's reserve driver at Silverstone for this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Television reporter Paul Di Resta will be on stand-by as the McLaren team's reserve driver at Silverstone for this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Briton, 34, will continue his work with Sky sports F1, but may have to make a dramatic job switch - as he did in 2017 when he was called to stand in for Felipe Massa with Williams at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Di Resta started 58 Grands Prix in his F1 career from 2011 to 2013 with the Force India team before adding one more in Budapest in 2017.

He twice finished fourth, his best results.

Di Resta had a seat fitting with McLaren on Wednesday before the team confirmed his appointment.

"It's nice to be asked by McLaren and I am pleased to help out by going on standby for them," he said.

"I know the team and the personnel there well.

"But I am still with Sky F1 covering the race weekend as usual - unless required." McLaren's usual reserves Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, who hold the same roles with Racing Point and Mercedes, are unavailable this weekend.

Vandoorne is in Berlin for the resumption of the Formula E season while Gutierrez' superlicence, required to race in F1, has expired.

Related Topics

India Sports Driver Job Mercedes Nice Berlin Budapest Same May 2017 TV From Best Race McLaren

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

36 minutes ago

Poland re-imposes masks in 9 areas after record vi ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Energy Ministry Confirms Nuclear Fuel L ..

2 minutes ago

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can sta ..

2 minutes ago

Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Bo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.