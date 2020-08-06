Television reporter on standby for McLaren

Television reporter Paul Di Resta will be on stand-by as the McLaren team's reserve driver at Silverstone for this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Television reporter Paul Di Resta will be on stand-by as the McLaren team's reserve driver at Silverstone for this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Briton, 34, will continue his work with Sky sports F1, but may have to make a dramatic job switch - as he did in 2017 when he was called to stand in for Felipe Massa with Williams at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Di Resta started 58 Grands Prix in his F1 career from 2011 to 2013 with the Force India team before adding one more in Budapest in 2017.

He twice finished fourth, his best results.

Di Resta had a seat fitting with McLaren on Wednesday before the team confirmed his appointment.

"It's nice to be asked by McLaren and I am pleased to help out by going on standby for them," he said.

"I know the team and the personnel there well.

"But I am still with Sky F1 covering the race weekend as usual - unless required." McLaren's usual reserves Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, who hold the same roles with Racing Point and Mercedes, are unavailable this weekend.

Vandoorne is in Berlin for the resumption of the Formula E season while Gutierrez' superlicence, required to race in F1, has expired.