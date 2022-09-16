Tennis: Portoroz WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Portoroz, Slovenia on Thursday

Portoroz, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Portoroz, Slovenia on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR x1) 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 Diane Parry (FRA) bt Anastasia Potapova (x9) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 7-5, 6-1Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)