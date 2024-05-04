Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Wants New Floodlights, Enhanced Facilitation At Stadiums

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has sought a feasibility report to install new floodlights at main cricket stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi as part of upgradation plans for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Presiding over a meeting at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, he ordered for enhancing seating capacity at the National Bank Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi stadium, adding that the digital scoreboards and live-streaming screens should also be replaced for better view.

Bids from international bidders for revamping of stadiums would be opened on May 7. The PCB chairman also ordered for infrastructural changes to the hospitality boxes, increased seats at the enclosures and improved facilities for spectators.

Naqvi constituted a three-member committee comprising Director Infrastructure, Director Domestic Cricket and Director International Cricket Usman Wahla to hire services of international consultants on upgradation of the three stadiums at the earliest.

The committee, in consultation of international consultants, will ensure to provide world-class facilities at the three stadiums.

The meeting was attended by Chief Operating Officer (COO) PCB Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer, Director Domestic Cricket, Director Infrastructure, and Director International Cricket.

