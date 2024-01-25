Tesla Sees Slower 2024 Volume Growth As Earnings Miss Estimates
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2024 | 09:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tesla reported lower fourth-quarter operating profits despite higher revenues Wednesday, following a series of auto price cuts as Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant warned of slower volume growth in 2024.
Shares of Tesla fell after the company's earnings per share and revenues both missed analysts expectations in the fourth quarter, and it offered a sobering outlook for 2024 auto volumes.
"Our company is currently between two major growth waves," said Tesla. It promised that an upcoming "next-generation" vehicle will serve as a worthy successor to the existing fleet that has built the company into a global titan.
"In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas," the company said.
Musk has touted the next-generation offering currently being developed as a game-changer, saying Wednesday that it will involve "revolutionary" manufacturing technology in addition to impressive features for drivers.
After initial production in Austin, "we will follow that up with locations around the world," including in Mexico and a location outside North America, Musk said.
Tesla's fourth-quarter revenues came in at $25.2 billion, up three percent from the year-ago level as auto deliveries rose 20 percent.
The company's profits were boosted by a one-time non-cash provision of $5.9 billion related to deferred tax assets, lifting earnings under official US accounting standards to $7.9 billion.
Without that boost, profits were $2.5 billion, down nearly 40 percent from the 2022 quarter.
Recent Stories
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update9 hours ago
-
Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region constituted10 hours ago
-
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller11 hours ago
-
Zverev shocks Alcaraz to join Medvedev in Australian Open semis11 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results and tables11 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated11 hours ago
-
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman12 hours ago
-
AFCON hosts Ivory Coast sack coach Gasset12 hours ago
-
Minister appreciates management for holding women lacrosse championship12 hours ago
-
England's Bashir granted India visa after delay row12 hours ago
-
Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events14 hours ago
-
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office14 hours ago