LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Thailand's Phannari Meeson showcased her golfing skills and technique in a excellent manner to win the inaugural PGF international ladies golf championship outstroking her respective opponents from different countries with high class display of astute planning here on Sunday at Defence Raya course.

Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan Dr Afzal Shami, representing Pakistan Golf Federation and Defence Raya Team headed by Maj Haroon Shafiq and ladies like Shehr Bano Hamdani of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Maimoona Azam combined to hold the 1st PGF International Ladies Golf Championship in a distinctive and excellent way.

Held over three rounds, this history creating international ladies golf event attracted ladies golf teams from Thailand, Sri lanka, Uganda, Qatar, Iran, Afghanistan and Malaysia, besides the host country, Pakistan.

Participating ladies from these countries were absolutely spell bound by the playing conditions at the admirable Defence Raya Golf Course and were generous in accepting that the fairways and greens of the golf course were stunningly excellent. Manager of Malaysia Golf Team, Dato Rabe 'Ahtul Abbas and Sri lanka Team, Dinoo de Mel acknowledged that the hospitality extended by Pakistani Organizing Team has been sublime and resplendent with care and affection. Just as we prepare to leave the shores of Pakistan, we look forward to our next visit.

As for the championship itself, the formidable golf playing ladies of Thailand have eclipsed the playing prowess of their opponents and managed to shine and radiate.

Phannari Meeson has led the fight for honors right from the time she hit her first tee shot and never let go of her hold and command over the playing proceedings. Her tee shots on the par fours and par fives resonate perfect timing and rhythm and these shots are fittingly backed up by remarkable play from the fairways.

To add an exceptional touch to her performance, Phannari has prevailed over her adversaries with a round of 75 on the first day, a 72 on the second day and again a 72 in the final round.

Through commendable play, she accumulated a three days score of 219 and she achieved success rather comfortably beating her own country mate Chanettee Wannasen by a margin of five strokes. No doubt, Chanettee has also put up a determined effort, but her control over her putting was not as marked and striking as Phannari.

The talented Chanettette has to be content with the runners up position with three rounds scores of 78,73 and 73 and an aggregate of gross 224 for the three rounds.

Taniya Batasuriya of Sri Lanka was expected to perform outstandingly, but somehow the lucky breaks did not come and error calculation in choosing the appropriate clubs let her down.

Her shots found the water hazards twice and this marred her brilliance. With scores of 76,75 and 79 and a three rounds aggregate of 230, she manages to come third.

For Pakistan the best one turned out to be the young teenager, Suneyah Osama of Garrison golf Club. As a young one seeking international honors backed by the passionate efforts of her father, Suneyah has shown courage and determination. Her scores for the three rounds are 79,76 and 78, an aggregate of 233 and she attains the fourth position, the best one out of the Pakistani competitors.

Humna Amjad of Pakistan ended the championship at a score of 242 along with Lana Ardini, Malaysia.

Another one from Malaysia, Maisrah Muhammed finished at 244, followed by Kayla Perera of Sri Lanka at 247, Aaniya Farooq (Pakistan) 250,Nada Mir (Qatar) 253, Magala Evah (Uganda) 255.

In the race for honors in handicap category 14-24 ,the gross winner is Nazanin Shahraki of Iran with a score of gross 160.

"Pakistan has been rewarding for me" said Nazanin "and what makes the visit to Pakistan memorable is that I have won the first gross in handicap category 14-24." Second gross went to Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm. Third position holder is Syeda Iman Ali Shah of Gymkhana. Net winner of handicap category 14-24 is Hadiya Osama of Garrison Golf Club. Second net winner is Rubbina Nasir of Defence Raya and third net position was secured by Rafaqat Abjad(Rawalpindi). Gross winners in handicap category 25-36 are Sana Zeeshan, Rabia Tiwana and Munazza Azhar. Netwinners are Adina Ataullah(Garrison), Babirye Sarah (Uganda) and Minaa Zainab (Royal Palm).

Cheerful and sparkling tidings were spelt out for Pakistan by the Manager of Ugandan Team Eva Magala who is also President of Uganada Golf Union, who said, "Asia and Africa, lets golf together." And Dr Shami told the Chief referee, Read the golf rules with your heart, Understand them with your heart but apply them with care and affection.

Team event was won by Thailand and Inter Association Team match winner was Punjab.

The foreign players from Thailand, Sri lanka, Uganda, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar and Malaysia have stated that they felt welcome and safe and look forward to next year.

At the conclusion of the 1st PGF International Ladies Golf Championship, Begum Samina Alvi, First Lady of Pakistan honored the participating golfers with her presence and awarded prizes to the top performers.