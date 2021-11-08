Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq believes that things were going in Pakistan's favour in the ongoing Twenty20 Cricket World Cup as the players looked in form having the hunger and desire to bring the trophy home

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq believes that things were going in Pakistan's favour in the ongoing Twenty20 Cricket World Cup as the players looked in form having the hunger and desire to bring the trophy home.

"Pakistan achieved its fifth consecutive win in the ongoing Twenty20 Cricket World Cup by beating Scotland on late Sunday.

There is no other team in the semifinals who have won all five matches," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in their opener of the T20 World Cup while downed both New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group matches by five wickets, respectively. The green-shirts carried the momentum and thrashed Namibia by 45 runs in the fourth match and outplayed Scotland by 72 runs in their final group game.

The former skipper, who was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in ODls, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket, said Pakistan have entered the semifinals as favourites.

"People are expecting from Pakistan more than any other team in the semifinals. Pakistan has played superb cricket and has done well in all three departments batting bowling and fielding," he said.

Inzamam, who only Pakistani batsman to score 20,000 runs in international cricket arena, said things were going in favour of Pakistan. "The players were playing very positive cricket and theirs and skipper Babar Azam's body language in the field is very good," he said.

Inzamam said but still the margin of improvement remains there.

Speaking about the Pakistan-Australia semifinal, Inzamam said Pakistan should plan big for the game. "Pakistan needs improvement in the first 10 overs of the innings. Pakistan needs to score good in the first six over as I think Australia won't let the green-shirts score more in the last overs," he said.

He said Mohammad Hafeez was looking out of form in the tournament but in the match against Scotland he performed well (31 off 19 balls). "Shoaib Malik also didn't get a chance to play any big innings in pervious matches of the tournament but in the game against Scotland he set a new T20 cricket record, by scoring the fastest 50 in Pakistan's Men's T20 history." Malik smashed 54 runs on just 18 balls including a four and six 6s.

Inzamam, who was the captain of the Pakistan team from 2003�07, said this was a very good sign for Pakistan cricket and the team as all players were back in form before the semifinal and final of the mega event.

"Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan were also looking in good rhythm. All players of the Pakistan team were looking in form except Fakhar Zaman," he said.

However, Inzamam was of the view that this was a very healthy sign for Pakistan prior to the semifinal and final as Pakistan was playing like a team.