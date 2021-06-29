The third edition of the Tour de Khunjerab International Cycling Race has been postponed once again for an indefinite period due to the recent rising trend of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan. The event was scheduled to be held from July 12-16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The third edition of the Tour de Khunjerab International Cycling Race has been postponed once again for an indefinite period due to the recent rising trend of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan. The event was scheduled to be held from July 12-16.

"The Sports and Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has postponed all the sports events, which were scheduled in the month of July, including Tour de Khunjerab Cycling Race," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation said in a press statement here Tuesday. "We have intimated our all affiliated units as well as foreign teams about the decision," he added.

According to Azhar, the new date for the event will be communicated by the Gilgit-Biltistan government.

Rama Festival, scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9 and Sarfaranga Desert car Rally scheduled from 29 to 31 July have also been postponed.